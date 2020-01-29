Drug smuggling tunnel discovered along US-Mexico border in San Diego, federal officials say

SAN DIEGO (KRON) — Federal border patrol agents discovered a tunnel at the U.S – Mexico border near San Diego, officials announced Wednesday.

The 4,309-foot tunnel was used for cross-border drug smuggling, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and originated in Tijuana.

This is longest such tunnel discovered at the border.

The tunnel is slightly more than five feet tall and two feet wide.

The discovery was made with the help of several agencies over a matter of years, the agency said.

“I am thrilled that this high level narco-tunnel has been discovered and will be rendered unusable for cross-border smuggling. I am proud of the tremendous efforts of the Tunnel Task Force and our agents,” said Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke in a statement.

The tunnel begins in a industrial area in Tijuana, about a half-mile west of the Otay Mesa Point of Entry.

It was discovered in August and at that point, law enforcement began mapping out the tunnel.

The tunnel extends north into the U.S., heading slightly west.

In it’s entirety, the tunnel is about three-fourths of a mile.

Another similar tunnel was found in 2014.

That one was 2,966 feet in length.

Authorities have not made arrests in connection to the discovery.

“As efforts to strengthen security on our Southern Border increase, Mexican drug cartels are forced underground to smuggle their deadly drugs into the United States,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery said in a statement Wednesday.