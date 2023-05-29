(KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk behind the wheel of a BMW in Salinas when his BMW collided head-on into another vehicle, the Salinas Police Department said.

“A DUI crash on Saturday night left a 33-year-old woman dead and three others with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit,” SPD wrote.

The deadly wreck happened at 9:44 p.m. on North Davis Road near Hacienda Restaurant. There was a 31-year-old passenger inside the silver BMW with the teenager, police said.

The boy lost control of the BMW, crossed over a center median into oncoming traffic, and collided head-on into a white Dodge Journey. according to SPD. The Dodge driver was critically injured, and a 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Dodge, was killed.

“The 16-year-old DUI driver, his passenger, and the 42-year-old survivor from the Dodge were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the Salinas Police Department wrote.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Salinas Police Department at 831-758-7321. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-775-4222.