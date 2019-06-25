Live Now
Dutch Bros. Coffee raising money for slain Sacramento police officer

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Several Dutch Bros. locations on Wednesday will be donating $1 from every drink purchased to a fund for fallen Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty.

O’Sullivan was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in Sacramento last week.

The fundraiser will be held at several locations on Wednesday, June 26 in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Rocklin, Roseville, and more. 

“It would be an honor and a privilege for you to join us this Wednesday…Rest In Peace Officer O’Sullivan,” the Sacramento Dutch Bros location wrote on Facebook.

