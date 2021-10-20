E-40, Too $hort, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube release first single as new rap group

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Four West Coast rap legends have come together and created a new rap group.

Meet Mount Westmore: Consisting of the Bay’s very own E-40 and Too $hort, along with SoCal rap icons Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

The group dropped their first single “Big Subwoofer” on Wednesday.

The video has gained more than 606,000 views and collected more than 60,000 likes so far.

Viewers appear to be a fan of the new group’s first song.

“Bringing back real rap. This is it,” one person commented.

“Dope song… Great to see the West Coast poppin,” another person commented.