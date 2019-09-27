Early winter storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to the Sierra

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Snow for the last weekend of September in the Sierra?

Looks like it’s a yes!

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, an early-season winter storm will bring mountain snow to hgiher elevations of the Northern Sierra and the Southern Cascade Range Saturday into early Monday.

The weekend storm could bring 3 to 6 inches of snow at pass levels tomorrow into early Monday. Here's a closer look at the I-80 and HWY 50 corridors. #cawx pic.twitter.com/VGLhVr0o7m — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 27, 2019

This weekend’s storm is forecast to bring anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow at pass levels during that time.

Officials said if you plan on traveling to the area, be prepared for winter driving conditions, including slick roads and reduced visibility.

Here are some of the snow projection totals:

South Lake Tahoe: 1-2″

Echo Pass: 3-4″

Truckee: 1-2″

Donner Pass: 4-6″

Make sure to allow for extra travel time and slow down.

Be prepared before you go and check road conditions before you head out.

An early season winter storm will bring mountain snow to higher elevations of the northern Sierra and southern Cascade Range Saturday into early Monday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions at times. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1TpxPerXSz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 27, 2019

