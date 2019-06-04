Earthquake Storm rattles Southern California Video Video

(KRON) - California is earthquake country and Southern California is living through an earthquake storm.

400 earthquakes have shaken the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles since May 25. The quake swarm is centered in the Glen Avon area of Jurupa Valley.

Scientists say the swarm of small tremors is noteworthy, but not all that unusual.

Quake swarm in California

The largest quake had a magnitude of 3.1 and the smallest measured around 0.8.

Most of the quakes had a magnitude of one or less and occurred in an area bounded by the San Andreas, San Jacinto and Elsinore faults.

Doctor Robert Graves of the USGS says the amount of stress relieved is relatively minor from what is expected from a major more powerful earthquake.

Quake swarm in California

