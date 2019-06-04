Earthquake Storm rattles Southern California
(KRON) - California is earthquake country and Southern California is living through an earthquake storm.
400 earthquakes have shaken the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles since May 25. The quake swarm is centered in the Glen Avon area of Jurupa Valley.
Scientists say the swarm of small tremors is noteworthy, but not all that unusual.
Click here for KRON4's real time earthquake map.
The largest quake had a magnitude of 3.1 and the smallest measured around 0.8.
Most of the quakes had a magnitude of one or less and occurred in an area bounded by the San Andreas, San Jacinto and Elsinore faults.
Doctor Robert Graves of the USGS says the amount of stress relieved is relatively minor from what is expected from a major more powerful earthquake.
Earthquake preparedness information can be found by clicking here.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR RAPE OF 5-MONTH-OLD GIRL
- BILL GIVING CALIFORNIA WORKERS FULL PAY FOR FAMILY LEAVE ADVANCES
- MISSING MAUI HIKER FOUND ALIVE AFTER 16 DAYS IN FOREST
- SMALL TREMORS ALONG WEST COAST COULD LEAD TO 'BIG ONE'
- VICTIM KILLED IN HAWAII SHARK ATTACK WAS FROM GRANITE BAY