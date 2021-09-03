EDD reminds Californians about ending federal unemployment programs

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The Employment Development Department is reminding Californians that most federal extended unemployment programs expire on Sept. 4.

Additionally, the Federal-State Extended Duration (FED-ED) extension ends Sept. 11.

According to the EDD, Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. is the expiration for most federal unemployment benefits including:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) (also known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplement)

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)

Federal rules allow those who still have FED-ED weeks available to continue receiving benefits as late as 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2021.

Similarly, if a person’s PEUC benefits end Sept. 4 – and that person has not already had a FED-ED extension and now qualifies for one – EDD will transfer them to FED-ED until Sept. 11.

The EDD says all claimants should continue to certify for benefits if eligible. Any weeks of unemployment that happened before these programs end, even if claimants have balances left on their claim.

You can check out EDD’s calculator here to estimate any potential benefits you may have available.

The federal programs extending unemployment benefits in California expire for an estimated 2.2 million people.

Another approximately 500,000 Californians will continue on regular state unemployment insurance but without the $300 federal PAC supplement. EDD is sending claimants whose federal benefits are ending a second round of notices this month with links to other vital benefit programs that continue beyond September 4.

The number of people filing new, regular unemployment claims each week is down 66 percent (29,707) since April 2021 (87,672), according to the EDD.

The standard one-week waiting period for new, regular unemployment claims resumes for claims after September 7, the EDD said.