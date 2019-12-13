Effort to repeal California’s newest vaccine law on hold, group says

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A group against California’s new childhood vaccine laws says it will not move forward with an effort to let voters decide whether the laws should take effect.

In a Facebook post, leaders of the ‘Freedom Angels’ group said the title and summary for their ballot proposal written by the state was misleading.

The group needed more than 600,000 signatures to land on the 2020 ballot, but apparently it didn’t collect any.

Opponents of the law wrote in part, “the anticipated expense and human capital requirements, the feedback received from members of the Heath Freedom community, as well as the current political climate in California, led us to believe that the referendums were not the best option”

Neither leaders of the group nor state officials commented on the halted effort Thursday.

The vaccine law at the center of the issue goes into effect in January.

It gives the California Department of Health the power to crack down on doctors who write more than five childhood vaccine exemptions a year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on the law launched weeks worth of intense protests outside of his office earlier this year.

Demonstrators disrupted legislative work up to the final moments of last session.

According to California Highway Patrol, this group has a big protest planned for the first day of the legislative session when lawmakers come back in january.

