Elderly man beaten, told to 'go back' to his country Video

LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Authorities are searching for multiple suspects following an attack on a 91-year-old man in south Los Angeles last week.

Rodolfo Rodriguez, a Mexican national who was visiting family, says he was attacked as he was taking a walk on the 4th of July.

Rodriguez says a woman walking with a 4-year-old girl threw a concrete block at him, hitting him in the head.

A witness says when that woman saw her recording the incident, she threw the brick at her too.

Rodriguez credits that intervention for saving his life.

"He said that he was just walking to the park. And then the lady was walking with her little girl, and he accidentally tapped the little girl by accident when he was walking when he was trying to get over them. And she just tossed him to the floor and she started beating him. And if it wasn't for that lady that helped them, she would've probably killed him," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez suffered a broken jaw, two broken ribs, and broken cheek-bones.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says there were possibly three to four other men who were involved in the attack.

The LA County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the video.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES