Woman missing for 6 days found alive in car, buried in snow in Butte County

Alone and lost but alive in the wilderness.

That’s how Butte County Sheriff’s deputies found 68-year-old Paula Beth James.

The Oroville woman was reported missing Saturday but no one had seen her since last Thursday.

Authorities say James suffers from dementia.

On Wednesday, she was found near Butte Meadows.

A rescue helicopter spotted her SUV buried in the snow.

When a crew went to the site, they found James inside.

She was taken out of the area where medics were waiting to treat her.

No word on her condition or how she ended up lost for days.