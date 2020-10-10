Election officials warned of disruptions, threats at polls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – State lawmakers are addressing the secretary of state’s memo to local elections officials about potential disruptions and threats at polls.

“I think there’s more interest, more emotion, more passion around this election and it’s really important we make sure every Californian has an opportunity to vote free of intimidation,” Assm. Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, said.

Assemblyman Marc Berman, the Chairman of the Assembly Elections and Redistricting Committee said Friday he was pleasantly surprised by the secretary of state’s memo earlier this week.

The memo rehashed resources and laws relating to the consequences for those who try to intimidate, threaten or block voters from casting ballots, including the felony charge associated with bringing a gun in or near the vicinity of a poll.

The office acknowledged it has never sent a memo out like this before. Republicans say it’s excessive.

Assemblyman James Gallagher is the vice chair of the elections and redistricting committee.

“I think a lot of this honestly is being perpetuated by Democrats to scare people into voting for their candidates of choice saying there people out there who want to stop them from voting, that’s all just made up,” Assm. James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said.

But Democrats point to the president’s past comments, urging his supporters to go to the polls and watch very carefully.

They also cite recent concerns with possible Trump supporters being accused of attempting to kidnap the Democratic Governor of Michigan.

“It would be negligent of us not to be prepared for the worst,” Berman said.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence that we’re going to have people intimidating voters,” Gallagher said.

Legislative elections leaders anticipate most Californians to vote by mail.

