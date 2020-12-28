Elective, non-urgent surgeries at Kaiser Permanente halted until Jan. 4

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Kaiser Permanente has decided to postpone elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures at Northern California facilities through January 4 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Kaiser released a statement saying they are “seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, significantly above our previous peak in June.”
California reached a grim milestone on Christmas Day of over 2-million COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, December 27, the current available ICU capacity by region was at:
- Bay Area: 11.1%
- Greater Sacramento: 17.8%
- Northern California: 28.3%
- San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%
- Southern California: 0.0%
While Kaiser has been preparing for an additional surge in patients, given the demand, Kaiser went forward with postponing elective and non-urgent surgeries.
Read the full statement below:
Our priority is the safety of our members, employees, and the communities we serve. Like most health care providers, Kaiser Permanente is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, significantly above our previous peak in June.
We have maintained a continuous state of readiness for additional COVID-19 patients since our initial preparations in the Spring. Kaiser Permanente is contributing to California’s Roadmap for reopening the state which includes increased hospital capacity to address a surge of 35% above normal capacity, and we have the ability to increase our hospital bed capacity.
Additionally, we have planned for an additional increase in staff above and beyond the normal winter season by securing travel nurses. We have planned for additional capacity for both ICU and Medical/Surgical needs.
We are also keeping a close eye on ICU bed volume, which fluctuates. Because Kaiser Permanente is a fully integrated health care system, we can accommodate patients, if needed, from one Kaiser Permanente medical center that is heavily impacted to other Kaiser Permanente sites that are less so.
Given the impact of COVID-19 on health care systems, we have postponed elective and nonurgent surgeries and procedures that take place in our main hospital operating rooms through January 4 at our Northern California facilities. We are not postponing cancer cases or other urgent/emergent surgeries and procedures. Our command centers continue to monitor the situation carefully to ensure we have the resources, capacity, and staff available to care for the rapidly increasing number of hospitalized COVID 19 patients while also maintaining safe access to healthcare services for our members and the communities we serve.
We fully understand our patients’ anxiety and concerns regarding elective surgery during this unusual time. We know that every surgical procedure that has been considered non-urgent or elective during this pandemic is of great importance to the patient waiting for it. We look forward to rescheduling these services as soon as feasible while assuring the safety of all of our patients and staff. We encourage everyone to protect themselves, their families, and others by adhering to State and County orders, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, practicing hand hygiene, avoiding crowds, and monitoring yourself for any COVID-19 symptoms.
Following these measures is crucial now to stop the rising tide of these infections. Our medical centers remain open and continue to be safe places to receive care. Members are encouraged to phone or email their doctor with any questions about their ongoing care needs.Kerri Leedy — PR and Media Relations Manager
