Elective, non-urgent surgeries at Kaiser Permanente halted until Jan. 4

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Kaiser Permanente has decided to postpone elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures at Northern California facilities through January 4 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Kaiser released a statement saying they are “seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, significantly above our previous peak in June.”

California reached a grim milestone on Christmas Day of over 2-million COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, December 27, the current available ICU capacity by region was at:

Bay Area: 11.1%

Greater Sacramento: 17.8%

Northern California: 28.3%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 0.0%

While Kaiser has been preparing for an additional surge in patients, given the demand, Kaiser went forward with postponing elective and non-urgent surgeries.

Read the full statement below: