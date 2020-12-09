Elon Musk leaves ‘entitled’ California, moves to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Has the pandemic made you re-think where you currently live? Have you thought about moving somewhere new?
That’s exactly what Tesla CEO Elon Musk has done.
“If a team has been winning for too long they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled and then they don’t win the championship anymore,” Musk said Tuesday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
When asked why Tesla relocated, Musk discussed a new Tesla factory outside of Austin, as well as a massive new Starship spacecraft in South Texas.
Musk went on to criticize California and his reason for change.
“California has been winning for a long time, and I think they’re taking it for granted.”
