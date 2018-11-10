California

Emergency supplies staged in Chico for evacuees in Butte County

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 01:55 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 01:55 PM PST

CHICO (KRON) - Emergency supplies are ready for distribution in Chico to those who were evacuated from their homes in Butte County. 

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Supplies says there is much more on the way. 

They say for those in need to check with shelters and Butte County for information on where to get supplies.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App