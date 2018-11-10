Emergency supplies staged in Chico for evacuees in Butte County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via Cal OES Twitter account

CHICO (KRON) - Emergency supplies are ready for distribution in Chico to those who were evacuated from their homes in Butte County.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Supplies says there is much more on the way.

They say for those in need to check with shelters and Butte County for information on where to get supplies.

Emergency supplies staged in Chico ready for distribution. And much more on the way. Check with shelters and @CountyofButte for info on where to get yours. #CampFire #NovemberFires @ButteSheriff #ChicoCA pic.twitter.com/FBJluQSTqy — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) November 10, 2018

