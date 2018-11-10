Emergency supplies staged in Chico for evacuees in Butte County
CHICO (KRON) - Emergency supplies are ready for distribution in Chico to those who were evacuated from their homes in Butte County.
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Supplies says there is much more on the way.
They say for those in need to check with shelters and Butte County for information on where to get supplies.
