Escaped Monterey inmate possibly spotted at Motel 6

MONTEREY (KRON) – One of the two escaped inmates from Monterey County Jail is believed to be held up in a room at a Motel 6 in Marina, authorities say.

20-year-old Jonathan Salazar was reportedly spotted on Tuesday afternoon, but officials say it is unknown if he is alone or armed, says KSBW.

“We have what is starting to look like a confirmed siting of one of the inmates that escaped from the county jail. Obviously we do not have them in custody, we’re in the midst and the very early stages of this,” John Thornburg, with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said. “This could very well be a long, drawn-out process, this could be very quick we don’t know. This is one of those unknowns so, is it absolutely positive that it’s him, no we’re not there until we have that person in custody. We have reason to believe that we may have one of the people here at the hotel.”

Sheriff’s say parts of the motel have been evacuated at this time.

Salazar, along with 21-year-old Santos Fonseca, escaped through a hole in the ceiling over the weekend.

These undated photos provided by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office show inmates Santos Fonseca, left and Jonathan Salazar, right, who escaped from Monterey County Jail Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The sheriff’s office posted a dedicated tip line on Facebook for information on the two inmates.

If you have information, you’re asked to call (831) 755-6276.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to their arrests.