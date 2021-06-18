Evacuations underway in Monterey County as grass fire burns 200+ acres

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A wildfire burning in Monterey County has prompted evacuation orders and warnings Friday afternoon.

The Willow Fire, burning off Willow Creek and Marble Peak Trail just southeast of Big sur, has burned more than 200 acres at last check.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services issued an Evacuation Order for Zone WF-1, the area highlighted below in red.

The areas highlighted in yellow are currently under evacuation warnings.

Zone WF-1 is under Evacuation Order – Leave Immediately.

Zones WF-2 & WF-3 are under Evacuation Warnings – Prepare to evacuate and leave now if you require additional time or assistance evacuating.

Officials advise the public to be prepared to evacuate and to leave now if you require additional time or assistance evacuating.

CAL Fire is assisting.

NWS Bay Area reports the fuels near the Willow Fire are “exceedingly dry.”

Check back for updates.