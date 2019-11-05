Ex-NFL player Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to rape, avoiding 2nd trial

VISTA (KSWB) – On the eve of his second rape trial, ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to rape of an unconscious victim and felony sexual battery charges, and is facing up to 18 years in state prison.

Winslow, 36, was convicted in June of forcible rape and misdemeanor indecent exposure and lewd conduct counts involving three women, but jurors deadlocked on other charges stemming from the rape of a 54-year-old hitchhiker – – Jane Doe 1 — in Encinitas last year, as well as the 2003 rape of a 17-year- old girl — Jane Doe 4 — at a Scripps Ranch house party.

Appearing Monday afternoon before a judge at the Vista courthouse, where opening statements were scheduled to be delivered in his retrial, the son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow pleaded guilty to a rape charge involving Jane Doe 4 and a sexual battery count regarding Jane Doe 1.

Winslow also waived his appellate rights to the charges on which he was convicted in his first trial, per the terms of the plea agreement.

Sentencing is slated for Feb. 19.

Winslow was convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman — Jane Doe 2 — last May, exposing himself later that month to Jane Doe 3, who was gardening in her front yard in Cardiff, and touching himself in front of a 77- year-old woman — Jane Doe 5 — at a Carlsbad gym in February. He was acquitted of masturbating in front of Jane Doe 5 on a separate occasion.

Winslow was initially charged last summer with raping Jane Doe 1 and 2, as well as exposing himself to Jane Doe 3. Following his highly publicized arrest, Jane Doe 4 subsequently came forward to allege that he raped her when she was 17 and he was 19.

Earlier this year, while Winslow was out on bail, he was arrested for exposing himself to Jane Doe 5 at a Carlsbad gym. Bail was revoked following his arrest in that case.

Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told jurors that Winslow “took from these women what he wanted. Kellen Winslow took from these women again and again and again. This man took what he wanted from them and threw them away like trash because that’s what he thought of them.”

Owens said none of the five women knew each other, yet their accounts yielded common details and similar physical descriptions of the suspect.

Winslow’s attorneys told jurors in his first trial that the charged incidents were either consensual sex or never occurred at all.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools before heading to the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.

