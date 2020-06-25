SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California voters will decide a ballot measure this November that would give them more power over how companies use their data.
It’s an extension of a landmark privacy law passed in 2018 that took effect Jan. 1.
Thursday is the deadline for initiatives to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot.
Voters will also decide whether to roll back a law limiting taxes on businesses and whether to exempt ride-share services from a new state employment law.
The consumer privacy measure would create a new state agency to oversee enforcement of the law and further restrict what personal data businesses can share.
Latest Stories:
- Expansion of California privacy law qualifies for ballot
- Texas puts reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
- Santa Cruz County to reopen all beaches Friday
- CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
- Some call for replacement of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem