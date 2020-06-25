Expansion of California privacy law qualifies for ballot

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, a voter drops off their mail-in ballot prior to the primary election, in Willow Grove, Pa. The civic ritual of casting a ballot has been disrupted by a global pandemic and dramatically animated by social unrest. And If the results of a frustrating, chaotic primary in Georgia are a measure, the notion of democracy itself will also be on the ballot in the November election. Congress is now considering sending $3.6 billion to states to help facilitate safe and fair elections as part of another round of relief funds to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California voters will decide a ballot measure this November that would give them more power over how companies use their data.

It’s an extension of a landmark privacy law passed in 2018 that took effect Jan. 1.

Thursday is the deadline for initiatives to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot.

Voters will also decide whether to roll back a law limiting taxes on businesses and whether to exempt ride-share services from a new state employment law.

The consumer privacy measure would create a new state agency to oversee enforcement of the law and further restrict what personal data businesses can share.

Latest Stories: