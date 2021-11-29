Exploring Carmel-by-the-Sea

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday hustle and bustle is officially in full gear.

If you are thinking it might be time for a quick getaway, one of California’s favorite beach cities is only a short drive away.

Take advantage of what’s in our backyard, which is easier said than done, but Carmel-by-the-Sea offers a relaxing escape that’s hard to replicate so close to home.

This stretch of Northern California coast is loaded with outdoor spots, and you’ll want to see a place like Carmel Beach.

At the foot of Ocean Avenue, which is Carmel-by-the-Sea’s main drag, it’s an easy walk from pretty much everywhere.

The village is a whopping one square mile in size, so you always feel close to the beach and its postcard worthy views.

White sand, dog-friendly, surfers love it here, walkers are fans too. Even on days when the weather isn’t perfect, the scenery doesn’t disappoint.

When you head into town, it’s lined with shops and restaurants.

Don’t just stick to Ocean Avenue.

Carmel-by-the-Sea has more than 40 courtyards and passageways.

It’s a labyrinth of sorts that’s fun to wander and discover with or without a plan.

If strolling is a little too slow for you, speed things up on an electric bike.

Mad Dogs & Englishman is just off Ocean Avenue.

They run some tours along with renting e-bikes, and they’re happy to pass along touring suggestions.

But in these parts, getting lost can be a big part of the fun. ($85 per day, but there are specials, $25 hour afternoon walk-ins, tours from $95)

At some point you will need to give those tired legs a rest and The Farm Stand by Earthbound Farm is a good spot to do it.

It’s loaded with all sorts of great picnic goodies, and you can enjoy them all in the Farm Stand’s backyard gardens.

It seems like everything — from flowers to fruits and veggies — beautifully thrives here.