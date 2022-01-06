Fairfield police searching for 11-year-old boy

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy named Gage.

He was last seen at 8:41 a.m. Thursday in the area of Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a green camo backpack.

Gage is 5-feet-tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blond hair, and blue eyes. He is on the autism spectrum.

“FFPD is working with all assets and Solano Office of Emergency Services to locate Gage,” police wrote.

Anyone who sees Gage is urged to keep an eye on him and call 911.