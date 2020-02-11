Fake resume sent to USC for Lori Loughlin’s daughter in college admissions scandal released

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) – Prosecutors have released an allegedly fake athletic resume that touted the achievements of one of actress Lori Loughlin’s daughters who used it to get into USC.

While the resume has redacted sections including the first name of applicant Giannulli and her high school, it does list the high school graduation year as 2018, which is when the couple’s youngest daughter Olivia Jade graduated.

The document, released Friday, alleges the teen was an award-wining crew athlete and boasts about gold-medal wins at the San Diego Crew Classic that go as far back as 2014.

The resume also adds that the Loughlin daughter is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

It even claims “her sister is currently on our roster and fills the position in our #4 boat.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to buy their daughters’ way into USC.

Prosecutors say neither daughter participated in crew.

They are among the three dozen parents accused of paying into the college admissions bribery scheme orchestrated by Rick Singer, who took payments in exchange for either labeling their children as fake athletic recruits to get them admitted into elite colleges or altering their college entrance exam scores.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman was also involved the scandal, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to Singer to boost her daughter’s SAT scores.

Huffman served 11 days of a two-week sentence at a federal prison in Dublin.

