Families of two black men found hanging in Southern California insist deaths were not suicides

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The families of two black men who were found hanging from trees in Southern California within 10 days and 50 miles of each other are denying the claims of authorities that the deaths were both suicides.

Now, local authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths of Malcolm Harsch and Robert Fuller. The California attorney general’s office and the FBI’s civil rights division will oversee the probes.

Harsch was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jodi Miller told local publication The Desert Sun that a death investigation was being conducted and “there were no indications at the scene that suggested foul play.”

Harsch’s family disagreed, saying in a statement that “he didn’t seem to be depressed to anyone who truly knew him.”

“Everyone who knew our brother was shocked to hear that he allegedly hung himself and don’t believe it to be true as well as the people who were there when his body was discovered.”

Just a little over a week later on June 10, the body of 24-year-old Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, which is about 50 miles west of Victorville.

Officials initially ruled that Fuller’s cause of death was also suicide.

“Robert Fuller was a young man in the prime of his life. His death obviously is painful for many people,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press briefing Monday. “So my condolences to the Fuller family, and with this death investigation we’ll hopefully answer all the questions and we’ll get full closure to what happened here.”

Amid Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend, Fuller’s friends and family gathered in Palmdale seeking justice for Fuller.

“We really want to find out the truth of what really happened,” Fuller’s sister, Diamond Alexander, said Saturday afternoon. “Robert was a good little brother to us, and it’s like everything that [authorities] have been telling us has not been right.”

“Say his name..Robert Fuller!

Say his name.. Robert Fuller!’ pic.twitter.com/yjQMfrXlhU — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) June 13, 2020

This is Robert Fuller, just 24 yrs old. He was found hanging from a tree outside City Hall in Palmdale, California on June 10th.



In recent years, Palmdale has been the site of KKK fliers & noose displays.



Officials must reveal whether he was lynched. #JusticeForRobertFuller pic.twitter.com/RsxekBpKUW — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) June 13, 2020

While the investigations are ongoing, authorities continue to call both men’s death suicides.

If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one’s well-being, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Latest Stories: