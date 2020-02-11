Family dog kills 5-year-old California boy

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old Southern California boy has died after he was attacked by the family dog.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the boy was attacked by his family’s pit bull Monday afternoon at a home in Oro Grande, a Mojave Desert community northeast of Los Angeles.
Paramedics were called but couldn’t save the boy.
The dog was seized by animal control officials and has been quarantined.
There’s no word on what sparked the attack.
