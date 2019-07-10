Prosecutors reviewing video of Disneyland family brawl; charges possible

ANAHEIM (KRON) – The family involved in a violent brawl at Disneyland that was caught on camera is denying anything happened, according to police.

The Anaheim Police Department said police responded to Mickey’s Toontown on Saturday after the violent brawl between family members took place.

In the video posted by Scott Peters on YouTube, two men and two women are seen punching each other near young children, two in a stroller, as everyone else looks on in shock.

Anaheim police said the family was “uncooperative” with authorities and that because there was no video at the time, police did not make any arrests.

Anaheim police on Tuesday disclosed that “the parties involved all denied anything occurred.”

APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 8, 2019

When Anaheim police was asked if the fight is something that happens pretty often, they said “it does happen when families get together in the heat and get irritated with each other.”

The nearly 5-minute video has since been viewed more than two million times.

Anaheim police announced early Tuesday that a criminal case has been presented to prosecutors for review and prosecution.

Yesterday, the Anaheim Police Department presented the case from Disneyland to @OCDAToddSpitzer for review and prosecution. If you are, or if you know a victim of #DomesticViolence, seek help. In Orange County, the @OCFJCFoundation can help pic.twitter.com/TzcHIkfHDL — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 10, 2019