Family of Bay Area woman who died after falling over waterfall speaks out

BENICIA (KRON) - A family is speaking out after a Bay Area mother of three dies near South Lake Tahoe.

She was reaching for a tree branch when she slipped and fell and was swept over a waterfall.

Her family is back in the Bay Area and mourning the loss of Dina Espinosa, also known as Stephanie, who they call the core of their family.

Initial reports of her death said that Espinosa had been taking a photo but now the family, in addition to police, want to set the record straight that she, in fact, slipped when she was at the top of the waterfall.

Police say she was sitting in one of the pools of water near the waterfall and was swept away by the fast-moving water.

"We're all devastated, um, Stephanie was the core of our family, she was really the glue," Nicholas Martinez, her younger brother, said. "If we were playing 'Jenga,' she's the piece you don't want to touch. We would fall apart without her."

Nicholas Martinez reacting to the tragic death of his older sister.

Stephanie was compassionate, Stephanie was a free spirit, uh, kinda like a gypsy spirit, uh, and she loved traveling, she loved adventures, um, her heart was just so pure, she could literally walk into a room and light it up," Martinez said.

Following a getaway to Tahoe to celebrate her partner's birthday, 35-year-old Stephanie Espinosa died Friday in Emerald Bay.

It was an area she loved and had taken her sister to just a few weeks ago.

Her brother and sister say she was like a mother to them growing up and also had three kids of her own.

Martinez has now set up a GoFundMe Page for her children and her funeral expenses.

A celebration of life has not yet been scheduled but will take place in the Bay Area later this month.

