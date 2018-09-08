Family of Stephon Clark files $35M claim against Sacramento

The family of Stephon Clark is seeking $35 million in damages from the City of Sacramento for his death.

Back in March two officers chased Clark into his grandmother’s backyard and gunned down the 22-year-old after suspecting he had a gun.

A renowned pathologist hired by Clark’s family found that he was shot seven times from behind.

The claim, filed by attorneys on behalf of Clark’s family, alleges false imprisonment, battery, negligence, failure to summon medical attention and wrongful death, according to a Los Angles Times report.

If the entire amount is awarded it will split among the family in two ways: $20 million will go towards Clark’s two children and $15 million towards Clark’s grandparents, the Sacramento Bee explained.

