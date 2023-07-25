(KRON) — Eight family members who run recycling centers in Riverside County are facing felony charges in connection to a massive recycling fraud investigation. The family illegally redeemed $7.6 million from aluminum cans and plastic bottles that were smuggled from Arizona over California’s border, according to the Department of Justice.

DOJ agents said the family illegally smuggled 178 tons of empty beverage containers to defraud California’s Beverage Container Recycling Program.

CalRecycle oversees the program, and it was created to incentivize recycling at privately-owned centers with a 5-cent, or 10-cent return on cans.

“California will not tolerate fraud against our recycling deposit system that has kept nearly a

half-trillion bottles and cans from being littered or landfilled in our state,” CalRecycle

Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “CalRecycle’s partnership with the California Department of

Justice is working to stop criminals and protect funds that belong to Californians.”

Since consumers outside of California do not pay California Redemption Value deposits

on beverage purchases, those containers are not eligible for CRV redemption.

In 2022, the DOJ launched an investigation into several Riverside County recycling centers operated by the family.

Court documents identified the eight family members as: Maria Ermelinda Saenz Gonzalez, 41, Francisco Balmore Amaya, 24, Jose Raul Chica, 50, Jose Antonio Interiano Martinez, 35, Jose Alfredo Giron Henriquez, 36, Victor Manual Hernandez, 23, Manuela Rodriguez Rizo, 58, and Genaro Solis Fuentes, 43.

“California’s recycling program is funded by consumers and helps protect our environment and

our communities,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Those who try to undermine its integrity

through criminal operations will be held accountable.”

This week, the DOJ’s Bureau of Investigation Recycle Fraud Team filed charges against the eight defendants and served search warrants on six locations, which resulted in the seizure of

$1,061,499 and additional material.

The family is slated to be booked into a Riverside County Jail on charges including conspiracy, grand theft, recycling fraud, and perjury.

Californians can report suspected recycling fraud or bottle redemption violations to CalRecycle

by calling 1-866-CANLOAD (226-5623).