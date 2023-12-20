SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Heavy rain was pouring over Santa Cruz during Wednesday morning’s rush-hour commute when a deadly crash happened on Highway 1.

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert and told drivers to expect delays on Highway 1 near the Morrissey Boulevard exit. As of 9:45 a.m., the far right southbound lane remained closed with no estimated time for reopening.

The crash happened around 7:43 a.m. when a driver lost control in the southbound lanes, their car went up an embankment, and the car flipped, according to the CHP’s traffic incident website.

CHP officers confirmed that one person was killed in the wreck. Officers are still on scene investigating.

Around 8:40 a.m., a gold Honda Civic crashed in Highway 1’s northbound lanes near Morrissey Boulevard. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Up in the Santa Cruz Mountains, rainy weather and slick roadways contributed to several collisions along Highway 17 this week.

On Sunday evening, a CHP officer was at the scene of a rollover wreck on Highway 17 near La Madrona Road when another vehicle slammed into the officer’s patrol car. The injured officer was transported to a hospital.

“This serves as a reminder to all drivers to exercise caution and slow down, especially during inclement weather and wet roadways. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all those on the road,” the CHP Santa Cruz wrote.

A vehicle slammed into a CHP patrol car on Highway 17. (Image via CHP)

On Monday, a Scotts Valley Police Department officer’s SUV was also rear-ended on Highway 17 near La Madrona Road while the officer was at the scene of yet another crash.

The Scotts Valley Police Department wrote, “Unfortunately, the situation repeated itself. One of our officers responded to a crash, at almost the exact same location, and was also rear-ended by a driver going too fast. Luckily, our officer walked away from the scene unhurt. Everyone needs to remember to slow down while driving in rainy conditions.”