Father, 2-year-old son in weekend Amber Alert found dead, family confirms

MERCED, California (KGPE) – The father and two-year-old son who were the subject of a high-profile Amber Alert over the weekend have been found dead, family members confirmed to CBS47 Eyewitness News. The two bodies were found in a car found in rural Tuolomne County late Sunday evening.

The pair was reported missing over the weekend. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office and CHP issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning.

Neither department has confirmed the identifications, but the Tuolomne County Sheriff’s Office did say the car found near the sand flat campground was the car from this weekend’s amber alert.

In conversation with KSEE24 News over the weekend, John’s mother said they were supposed to have a custody drop-off that evening and things had been more emotional recently.

“I believe that he’s emotionally unstable at this point. I feel he does have depression and just different health issues playing a role in this as well, I just don’t want anyone else to get injured.”

The child’s father, Steven Weir, was 32 years old and lived in Atwater. Sarah lived in Visalia. The two had custody arrangements in place since May.

The Tuolomne County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation.

