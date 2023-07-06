(KRON) — A Monterey County father was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after his 7-year-old daughter ran onto Highway 101 in the middle of the night and was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Jermain Gonzalez, 42, of Prunedale, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers Thursday following a three-month-long investigation into the girl’s tragic death. Monterey County prosecutors charged Gonzalez with second-degree murder and felony child endangerment.

The CHP described the case as “disturbing.”

On the night of April 7, the girl left her father’s Prunedale home near Highway 101 and ran onto the highway, according to the CHP. She was fatally struck in the southbound lanes at 10:48 p.m.

The girl was on the autism spectrum, investigators said, and April 7 was not the first time she had run onto Highway 101.

The CHP wrote, “The child lived with Gonzalez and was under his custody. Gonzalez was fully aware of his daughter’s strong propensity to elope. Despite this knowledge, Gonzalez failed to provide essential safety and security measures for his child. Furthermore, he knowingly and willingly displayed negligence, endangering the child over an extended period, which ultimately led to the death of his daughter.”

Family members identified the girl as 7-year-old Eliana.

Just three weeks before the girl was killed, she was rescued by CHP officers who found her running on Highway 101 near Highway 156 late at night. The incident was disturbingly similar to the night she ran away from home and died.

Gonzalez’s aunt created a GoFundMe page for Gonzalez that raised $16,000.

Eliana’s mother passed away six months before the girl’s death, family members said.

The GoFundMe page states, “My nephew Jermain Gonzalez … lost his wife Andrea six months ago and now he lost his youngest daughter Eliana ‘Nichie.'”

The aunt wrote that Eliana had left the house without an adult’s knowledge in the past, and was “very unpredictable.” “Unfortunately this time we were not lucky. She was able to leave home and the property by herself (while) everyone was sleeping,” the aunt wrote.