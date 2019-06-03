Father of baby found dead near LA-area mortuary surrenders
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The father of a baby girl who was found dead outside a Los Angeles-area mortuary has surrendered to authorities.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Alexander Echeverria of South Sacramento surrendered himself on Monday at the United States border with Mexico.
The Sheriff's Office plans to release other details at an afternoon press conference.
Echeverria was a person of interest in the death of his daughter, 8-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria.
Her body, partially covered by a blanket, was discovered in a car seat last week near a trash container outside a funeral home in Bellflower.
However, authorities say they believe she died in Sacramento.
Family members had reported Echeverria missing on Memorial Day. They said he suffers from depression and had made suicidal statements.
