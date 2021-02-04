Father, stepmother arrested for torturing, killing 11-year-old son

Placerville (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say the father and stepmother of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in his home a year ago have been arrested in his death and are accused of torturing and poisoning the child.

Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said Thursday 36-year-old Jordan Piper and 38-year-old Lindsay Piper were arrested Wednesday and are facing child abuse, poisoning and torture charges in the death of Roman Lopez.

It wasn’t immediately known if the Pipers have attorneys who can speak on their behalf. Police found Roman’s body hours after being reported missing from his Placerville home last January.