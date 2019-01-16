Federal judge rules against citizenship question on census surveys

SACRAMENTO (KRON) -- At around this time next year the U.S. Census Bureau will be preparing to send its first set of surveys.

But it could possibly be up to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether those surveys include a question about citizenship.

A federal judge in New York Tuesday ruled against it, a big sigh of relief for California lawmakers. In a statement, Secretary of State Alex Padilla wrote "Today's ruling is a victory for democracy and a major blow to the Trump Administration's attempts to undermine the 2020 census."

He noted research shows including the citizenship question would lead to an undercount.

Officials with the U.S. Justice Department say the government is legally entitled to add the question. Tuesdays ruling isn't final, as an appeal is expected and other lawsuits on this matter are pending in other states -- including California.

The court battles could complicate the census timeline as the deadline to print the survey is in June.

In its most recent report to California lawmakers, state census officials noted California invested $100.3 million into strategies to help ensure an accurate and successful count.

Census officials say the effort will try to reach 13.5 million households and try to motivate the hardest-to-count Californians to respond.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to address the addition of the controversial question in february.

