Federal workers protest at Sacramento Airport as government shutdown continues

SACRAMENTO (KRON) -- Dozens of distressed federal workers rallied at the Sacramento Airport Wednesday, demanding an end to the government shut down.

"One month without pay? That's slavery. That's indentured servitude,” said Fabrizio Sasso, with the Sacramento Central Labor Council.

TSA employees, like Susan Braverman, say they're feeling and seeing the effects of not getting paid.

"I'm very lucky I come from a two-income household, we can make it,” said Braveman. “But a lot of my officers are not so lucky. They're going to be food insecure, a lot of them have trouble getting here. It has to stop. We need to be paid."

While lawmakers in Congress have yet to come to an agreement over funding for a wall at the Mexico border, San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez says the people protecting the border must get paid.

"They're in the Coast Guard, the Border Patrol, they're right here in the airport, and those are the folks who are actually trying to keep us safe. Rather than pay them for the work they're doing, we're having to fight over Donald Trump's machismo,” said Gonzalez.

The group marched through the airport terminal, urging out of state travelers to call their U.S. senators.

"We're not going to wait for Trump's tantrum to end, we don't need to wait for him. The Senate can do it right now, they can end this today,” said Assm. Ash Kalra.

Demonstrators say travelers through California airports should expect to see more of these protests if workers continue to go without pay.

