Feds launch criminal probe into dive boat fire, sources say

SANTA BARBARA (KRON) – After 34 people were killed in the boat fire in Southern California last week, federal authorities are now conducting a criminal investigation.

The focus will be on whether maritime safety regulations were violated, including whether a night watchman was on duty when the blaze broke out before dawn.

A team of investigators have been gathering records and examining another boat owned by truth Aquatics Inc. for a few days.

The U.S. Coast Guard criminal investigative group will be leading the probe.

The cause of the boat fire remains unknown at this time.

Check back for more details as this is developing.