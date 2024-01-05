(KRON) — Someone has been posting fliers around Lake Tahoe encouraging people to feed bears, and give the wild animals access garbage, because “they need it to survive,” the U.S. Forest Service reported. Information on the fliers is categorically false, federal wildlife officials emphasized.

“Bears are perfectly capable of surviving on their own, and are far better off without any human handouts,” the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit wrote.

Trying to “help” bears by feeding them is “blatantly false and extremely harmful misinformation that is detrimental for Tahoe bears,” the U.S. Forest Service stated.

Black bear cubs are cute. But you should never feed them. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN /AFP via Getty Images)

Federal wildlife officials explained why offering a wild bear access to food is so harmful for Lake Tahoe’s native black bear species.

“By intentionally feeding bears, people are conditioning those bears to associate humans and homes with food sources. These bears, baited by unsecured food and garbage, are being conditioned to cross the boundary of safe behavior by approaching people, houses, cars, etc. to seek out that food reward. This changes bears natural behaviors and greatly increases the potential for conflict situations,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote.

A 500-pound black bear, affectionately named Hank the Tank, is a prime example of what can go wrong. The bear was nicknamed by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department for its enormous body size from feasting on homeowners’ groceries.

Black bears are native to Lake Tahoe. (AP File Photo / Becky Bohrer)

Last winter, Hank the Tank broke into homes and prompted calls to police. The bear’s burglary career began when he figured out some homeowners leaves windows and doors unlocked. California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said Hank and other bears broke into dozens of homes.

CDFW considered euthanizing Hank the Tank until locals rallied in the beloved bear’s defense, and DNA testing confirmed additional bears were also to blame for the break-ins.

The majority of year-round Lake Tahoe residents are used to coexisting with bears.

“Living in bear country is a great privilege that comes with great responsibility. It’s not possible for communities in bear country to coexist with bears unless people respect boundaries with bears and all wildlife. This includes not feeding wildlife, keeping garbage and other attractants (scented items) properly secured and away from bears and wildlife, and educating yourself on best practices when living in bear country,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote.

TahoeBears.org offers more information on how to help keep Lake Tahoe black bears wild.