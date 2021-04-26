‘Field of Light’ celebrates Paso Robles wine country with 17,000 bottle display

FRESNO, Calif. (KRON) – It looks like an ordinary field during the day, but at night, it’s an immersive art destination you won’t want to miss.
Sensorio in Paso Robles, California reopened with a brand new attraction called Light Towers on April 15.
The artist behind the famed exhibit is Bruce Munro.
Light Towers includes colorful 6‑foot-tall towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles of wine.
The bottles are iluminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors morph to a moving musical score.
The exhibits are open through September 30th, and tickets are on sale now!