‘Field of Light’ celebrates Paso Robles wine country with 17,000 bottle display

FRESNO, Calif. (KRON) – It looks like an ordinary field during the day, but at night, it’s an immersive art destination you won’t want to miss.

Sensorio in Paso Robles, California reopened with a brand new attraction called Light Towers on April 15.

The artist behind the famed exhibit is Bruce Munro.

Light Towers includes col­or­ful 6‑foot-tall tow­ers com­posed of more than 17,000 wine bot­tles of wine.

The bottles are ilu­mi­nat­ed with glow­ing optic fibers whose col­ors morph to a mov­ing musi­cal score.

The exhibits are open through September 30th, and tick­ets are on sale now!