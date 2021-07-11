Find Sydney West: Family of missing woman extends $25K reward

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The family of missing UC Berkeley student Sydney West on Sunday announced the extension of a $25,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

The announcement was made on West’s 20th birthday.

The 19-year-old went missing on Sept. 30, 2020 near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. She was last seen just before 7 a.m.

West was a freshman at UC Berkeley. She grew up in North Carolina and Pleasanton.

In a new video message to the public, West’s father said the search for his daughter won’t stop.

“I don’t know where you are. Or if you’re gone. But I’m your dad, and I will never stop looking. If you’re out there, raise your hand. Get help. If you’re somebody who knows Syd, or you think you see her, please report it to [Private Investigator] Scott Dudak. We want our girl home with us. Find your way home Syd. We all love you so much. Happy birthday,” said her father, Jay West.

West last spoke to her family on Sept. 29. the night before she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott Dudek, private investigator, by text or call 925-705-8328.