Fire erupts in 25-story Los Angeles residential tower

LOS ANGELES (KRON/AP) – A fire is burning at a 25-story high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Authorities say there are reports that an unspecified number of persons have jumped.

KTLA reports the fire is burning on the 6th floor of Barrington Plaza on Wilshire Boulevard – that’s the same scene of a destructive fire in 2013.

Firefighters swarmed the building on the city’s west side Wednesday morning and people could be seen on the roof as flames and smoke rise from the sixth floor.

Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says an undetermined number of persons were reported to have jumped from that or nearby floors. A large inflatable bag is set up on the ground on one side of the building. A Fire Department helicopter is hovering overhead.

“Persons (number undetermined) have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors,” fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey wrote on Twitter.

A large inflatable bag was set up on the ground on one side of the building. A Fire Department helicopter hovered overhead.

This is a developing story.

