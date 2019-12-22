LOS ANGELES (CNN) — A fire burned two passenger buses at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night.
The flames also caused some damage to a third bus parked nearby.
The fire broke out Saturday night, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
No one was on board any of the buses at the time.
There are no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- Fire burns 2 buses at LAX, cause under investigation
