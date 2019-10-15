Fire department: LA blaze began under power line, no cause determined

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Fire officials say a destructive fire that broke out on the edge of Los Angeles began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower.

Capt. Erik Scott told The Associated Press on Monday that Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators have only determined the origin of the fire, not its cause.

The fire destroyed or damaged nearly three dozen homes. Officials say one man died of a heart attack in the fire that began in Sylmar and spread to Porter Ranch.

The location was at the base of power lines owned by Southern California Edison. The fire department had said Friday that they believed the fire started at that location.

SoCal Edison has not commented on the fire’s source but says it reported to state regulators that its system was affected.