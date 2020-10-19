Fire ignited inside official ballot drop box in Los Angeles

(KTLA) — Authorities are investigating a fire that ignited inside an official ballot drop box outside the Baldwin Park Library on Sunday night.

Crews responded to 4181 Baldwin Park Blvd. at around 8 p.m. to find the fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Baldwin Park police also responded to the scene and said the fire was inside the secured ballot box.

Arson investigators are handling the probe, according to police.

Officials have not announced any arrest. They did not say how many ballots were burned, if any.

All registered voters in California should automatically get a mail ballot that could be mailed back or returned to an official ballot drop box or polling location by Nov. 3. (The “traditional” deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 19. But those who miss it can still vote. Click here for more information.)

Voters can sign up to receive call, text or email alerts about the status of their ballots on california.ballottrax.net/voter.

