CalFire: Fewer wildfires this year, but danger still exists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Right now there are no major fires burning in California.

CalFire hasn’t had to move resources around the state, meaning fire stations have been fully staffed and able to respond quickly, keeping fires small and the damage minimal.

CalFire says an unusually wet winter and spring has helped delay the peak fire season.

Last year by this time, 622,000 acres had already burned statewide.

So far this year, 27,000 acres have burned – that’s a 96% decrease.

But CalFire warns that the driest months are still ahead.

CalFire officials also say it’s up to the public to take steps to prevent wildfires.