Fire prompts evacuations in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — A fire burning in Mendocino County prompted officials to issue an evacuation order Sunday afternoon.

The 50-acre Burris Fire is burning off Potter Valley Road and Highway 20, east of Calpella.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for all residences on Highway 20 to Blue Lakes.

The area of Redemeyer Road and Deerwood Road is under an evacuation warning, meaning those residents should be prepared to leave.

Residents are being told to evacuate towards Highway 101 and continue north on Hwy 101.

The Sheriff’s Office says the only direction of travel will be west on Highway 20 and north on Hwy 101.

Check back for updates