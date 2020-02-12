‘Firefall’ phenomenon returns to Yosemite this week

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KRON) – It’s that time of year again!

The natural phenomenon that makes it appear like lava is flowing over a cliff at Yosemite is back, but only for a few days.

“Firefall” comes to life when the setting sun causes light to hit the waterfall at just the right angle.

The phenomenon appears only for a short time in February.

This year, the annual phenomenon is happening between Feb. 13 and 27, CNN reports.

How it looks differs each year and even day-to-day, relying on the weather and how much water is flowing in Horsetail Fall.

If you plan on making the trek to see the annual spectacle, the National Park Service encourages you to be prepared for cool weather and also bring a flashlight.

Also remember that while reservations aren’t needed, early birds have a better chance on getting a good spot before the crowds start coming in.

You can call 209-372-0200 for a 24-hour hotline with information on road and weather conditions in the area.

Latest Stories: