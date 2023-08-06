A firefighter helicopter crashed while responding to a brush fire in Riverside County on August 6, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A firefighting helicopter crashed while responding to a brush fire in Riverside County on Sunday night.

The crash happened near the area of Apache Trail and Bonita Avenue in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire crews were battling a 20-acre fire called the Broadway Fire at the time.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the chopper, what injuries they may have sustained or whether any fatalities were reported.

The helicopter was a crew contracted with CAL FIRE to fight fires across the state.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown as details remain limited. Crews from CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire are responding to the scene.

KTLA is sending a crew to the scene. This developing story will be updated.