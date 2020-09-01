Firefighter killed at scene of wildfire in California forest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A firefighter has been killed and another injured battling a wildfire in a Northern California forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says it happened Monday in Mendocino National Forest north of San Francisco, where a wildfire that started on Aug. 17 was 20% contained.

No other details were immediately available.

The blaze began as 37 separate fires but many have either been contained or merged. California wildfires have now claimed at least eight lives.

Many continue to burn. The two largest fires, east and north of San Francisco Bay, are each about 65% surrounded.

