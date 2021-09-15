Firefighters who saved Tahoe from Caldor Fire get cheers from grateful residents

Dozens of people lined a street and cheered for a procession of fire engines in South Lake Tahoe, California, on September 13, as containment of the Caldor Fire surpassed 60 percent.

This video posted on Monday shows people cheering and waving homemade flags and banners as fire crews passed by. One person is seen wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume.

Residents of South Lake Tahoe have been returning to the area after evacuation notices were downgraded. The 219,267-acre Caldor Fire was 68 percent contained by September 14, fire officials said.

Credit: @tahoegirl15 via Storyful