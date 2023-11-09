(KGPE/KSEE) – A grand opening ceremony will be held on Nov. 13 for Denny’s opening in Kerman.

This is a groundbreaking opening for Dennys. The restaurant chain says this new location will be the first Denny’s in California to offer a drive-thru service.

As a welcoming gift to their guests, the Kerman Denny’s is giving away one custom Denny’s coffee mug and free coffee for a month to the first 100 Guests.

Organizers say they will also offer chances to win other prizes and take fun photo ops with the Denny’s team. The grand opening celebration will be on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at 14235 W. Whitesbridge Ave. in Kerman.