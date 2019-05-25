First guests at Disneyland's new Star Wars land will face time limit Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Massive crowds are expected at Disneyland when its Star Wars Galaxy's Edge land opens next week, but park officials have a plan to manage them -- and it involves Stormtroopers.

Park employees dressed as the white-armored foot soldiers may be used to encourage guests to "move along" to other parts of the theme park if they've overstayed a four-hour limit inside Galaxy's Edge. The time limit will be in place from the area's opening on May 31 until June 23.

Reservations and a special wristband are required to visit the area at the Anaheim, California, theme park for the first three weeks.

Galaxy's Edge is the largest single-theme land created inside a Disney park. The 14-acre land's marquee attraction is a ride inside a replica of the Millennium Falcon.

